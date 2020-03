PEORIA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 20: Tommy Pham #28 of the San Diego Padres poses for a photo during Photo Day at Peoria Sports Complex on February 20, 2020 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Brady Klain/Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is expected to have an everyday role this season.

But first he has some catching up to do as he deals with a side injury that has factored into the decision to limit him to at-bats as a designated hitter in spring training games.

Pham acknowledges he has a long way to go with a little over three weeks until opening day.