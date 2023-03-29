SAN DIEGO — The Padres on Wednesday announced they are pushing back the game time for Opening Day against the Colorado Rockies due to Thursday’s weather forecast.

Originally scheduled for Thursday at 1:10 p.m., first pitch for the Padres is now set for 6:40 p.m. at Petco Park, the team confirmed via social media. Pitcher Blake Snell is expected to take the mound for the Friars.

“With a sellout crowd expected, guests should plan to arrive early and pre-purchase parking at one of the Padres controlled lots or others in the vicinity of Petco Park. Those without pre-paid parking passes are encouraged to utilize public transportation or rideshare services,” the Padres said.

All gates will open to ticketed fans starting at 4:30 p.m.

A storm system brought widespread light rain and strong winds along the coast Wednesday. Models indicate 50% chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms early Thursday afternoon.

Check back for updates for this developing story.