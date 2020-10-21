Padres’ catcher Campusano arrested for marijuana possession in Georgia

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano was arrested and charged Saturday with felony marijuana possession near his hometown in Georgia.
Police say Campusano, 22, was found with 79 grams of marijuana in his vehicle — a felony in Georgia — after being pulled over after 5 a.m. in Grovetown, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. Campusano is the team’s highest-rated catching prospect after being drafted by the Padres in 2017.
In a statement released Tuesday, the team said it recently was notified of his arrest.
“We are gathering information and have been in contact with MLB and local authorities,” the team said in a statement. “As this is a pending legal matter, we will not have any further comment at this time.”
Campusano had four plate appearances in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, collecting his first big league hit with a solo home run Sept. 4 against the Athletics. He also was on the team’s postseason roster, striking out in a single at-bat in Game 3 of the National League Division Series with the Dodgers.
In his last full minor league season, he hit .325 with 15 home runs, 31 doubles and 81 RBIs for the Lake Elsinore Storm in the High-A California League.