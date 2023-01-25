SAN DIEGO — Sales of San Diego Padres season ticket memberships for the upcoming MLB season will be capped for the first time in team history, due to “unprecedented demand” following last year’s history-making conclusion in the playoffs and superstar player acquisitions in the off-season.

The last day to purchase memberships will be at the team’s annual FanFest event at Petco Park on Saturday, Feb. 4. After the sale window closes, any fans interested in a season ticket membership will be placed on a waitlist.

All remaining tickets for the 2023 season will be up for grabs on a single-game basis beginning Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. Group and suite packages will still be available for purchase as well.

“The fan excitement surrounding this Padres team and our upcoming 2023 season is extraordinary,” Padres CEO Erik Greupner said in a news release announcing the change. “It is important for us to cap our season ticket memberships at this time to ensure that every Padres fan has an opportunity to attend a game at Petco Park during the 2023 season.”

“Our fans are the very best and bring a level of energy and passion that makes Padres games at Petco Park one of the best atmospheres in Major League Baseball,” Greupner continued.

This announcement comes after the Padres had a record-breaking season last year in membership sales, reaching the equivalent of about 19,000 season tickets according to the San Diego Union Tribune.

During the season, single ticket sales remained in high-demand, notably surging after the Padres signed right-fielder Juan Soto.

With the recent star additions like shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Padres fans are rushing to the box office to secure their seat in Petco Park, as the clubhouse is looking towards another potential run at the team’s first World Series title.

“This is a city that’s headed for its first world championship ever,” said owner Peter Seidler following the announcement of Bogaerts’ deal. “Hopefully, one day soon, the baseball gods will smile on our city.”