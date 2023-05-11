SAN DIEGO — While it’s always a Padres celebration at Petco Park, the team’s BeerFest On-Field Party has been officially cancelled.

BeerFest On-Field Party was set to take place later this month on May 26 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., as a special season event while the Friars travel to New York City to take on the Yankees.

The event had plans for live music, food and an array of craft beers available for Friar Faithful over the age of 21 to cheer on the team at their home stadium. It is unclear why the event has been called off.

Those who purchased ticket packages to the event will be receiving a refund for the full value of their ticket in the coming days, according to a Padres spokesperson.

The refund will be sent to their original method of payment and is expected to be fully processed within 30 days.