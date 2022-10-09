SAN DIEGO — It’s safe to say Padres fans will be bending ears Monday following the team’s 6-0 Sunday night victory over the New York Mets, advancing them to the National League Division Series.

Joe Musgrove’s first career postseason pitching heat allowed only two base touches by the competitor: one by Pete Alonso in leadoff single in the fifth and a walk by Starling Marte in the seventh.

With some offbeat ear twisting by umpires on the mound, Musgrove kept his composure after a spot check prompted following a shiny concern from Mets manager Buck Showalter. After the game, Showalter stated in regards to his peculiar request, “I kind of feel bad about it.”

On the San Diego side, Trent Grisham hit an RBI single with Austin Nola and Juan Soto each delivering a two-run single.

After securing their playoff victory, the Padres took to the locker room to celebrate in a beer and champagne shower.

Here’s a photo recap of some striking moments from the game and there after.

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) delivers against the New York Mets during the first inning of Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell connects for a single against the New York Mets during the second inning of Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) high fives right fielder Juan Soto (22) before playing against the New York Mets in Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell singles against the New York Mets during the second inning of Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

San Diego Padres Josh Bell (24) celebrates with Ha-Seong Kim after scoring against the New York Mets on a base hit by Austin Nola during the second inning of Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

San Diego Padres Ha-Seong Kim rounds third base on his way home to score against the New York Mets during the fourth inning of Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

San Diego Padres Ha-Seong Kim steals second base safely ahead of the throw to New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor during the fourth inning of Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

San Diego Padres center fielder Trent Grisham (2) connects for a base hit RBI against the New York Mets during the fourth inning of Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

San Diego Padres Jurickson Profar scores on a base hit by Trent Grisham against the New York Mets during the fourth inning of Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove hands his glove to the umpires to check for substances during the sixth inning of Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Umpire Alfonso Marquez (72) checks for substances behind the ears of San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) during the sixth inning of Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) is greeted by manager Bob Melvin (3) as he comes off the field at the end of the sixth inning of Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) delivers against the New York Mets during the ninth inning of Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado, left, relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) and right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrate after defeating the New York Mets in Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The San Diego Padres celebrate as they pose for a team photo on the field after defeating the New York Mets in Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The San Diego Padres celebrate in the locker room after defeating the New York Mets in Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series to advance to the National League Division Series against the Lost Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The San Diego Padres celebrate in the locker room after defeating the New York Mets in Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series to advance to the National League Division Series against the Lost Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The San Diego Padres celebrate in the locker room after defeating the New York Mets in Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series to advance to the National League Division Series against the Lost Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Padres will face off against the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. No ear twisting needed, the best-of-five Division Series game will ensue in “The City of Angels” at 5:37 p.m.