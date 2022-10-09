SAN DIEGO — It’s safe to say Padres fans will be bending ears Monday following the team’s 6-0 Sunday night victory over the New York Mets, advancing them to the National League Division Series.
Joe Musgrove’s first career postseason pitching heat allowed only two base touches by the competitor: one by Pete Alonso in leadoff single in the fifth and a walk by Starling Marte in the seventh.
With some offbeat ear twisting by umpires on the mound, Musgrove kept his composure after a spot check prompted following a shiny concern from Mets manager Buck Showalter. After the game, Showalter stated in regards to his peculiar request, “I kind of feel bad about it.”
On the San Diego side, Trent Grisham hit an RBI single with Austin Nola and Juan Soto each delivering a two-run single.
After securing their playoff victory, the Padres took to the locker room to celebrate in a beer and champagne shower.
Here’s a photo recap of some striking moments from the game and there after.
The Padres will face off against the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. No ear twisting needed, the best-of-five Division Series game will ensue in “The City of Angels” at 5:37 p.m.