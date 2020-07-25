Padres beat Diamondbacks 7-2 on Opening Day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Eric Hosmer hit two three-run doubles as the San Diego Padres opened their coronavirus-delayed season with a 7-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday evening at Petco Park.

Hosmer had three of the Padres’ eight hits, the only Padre with a multi-hit game. He broke up a scoreless tie in the sixth, doubling in Fernando Tatis Jr., who doubled, and Tommy Pham and Jurickson Profar, who both walked.

In the seventh, Hosmer doubled in Tatis, who walked, Pham who singled and Profar who walked.

Padres second-year right-hander Chris Paddack (1-0) allowed four hits in six shutout innings, striking out four and walking one.

Left-hander Madison Bumgarner (0-1) allowed three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings in his debut with the Diamondbacks after pitching for the San Francisco Giants since 2009.

This was the second consecutive season Bumgarner was the losing pitcher against the Padres on opening day. He allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings in a 2-0 loss March 28, 2019, at Petco Park.

Pham drove in the Padres’ other run with a seventh-inning single in his debut with the team.

The Padres announced on July 3 that Pham had tested positive for the coronavirus. The 32-year-old outfielder was acquired in a Dec. 7 trade with the Tampa Bay Rays with infielder/right-handed pitcher Jake Cronenworth in exchange for outfielder Hunter Renfroe, infielder Xavier Edwards and a player to be named.

Kole Calhoun homered off Emilio Pagan, the first of three Padres relievers, in the seventh for Arizona’s first run.

Christian Walker singled in Starling Marte with two outs in the ninth off Javy Guerra for the Diamondbacks’ other run.

There were no spectators present because of public health directives prohibiting public events and gatherings stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Cardboard cutouts of players’ family members and loved ones were placed in the seats behind home plate.

The game was Jayce Tingler’s debut as Padres manager, replacing Andy Green, who was fired with eight games remaining last season when the Padres had a 69-85 record and were fourth in the five-team National League West.

The Padres lost seven of their eight games under interim manager Rod Barajas to finish last in the division, 36 games behind the champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Padres became the second team in 100 years to start a rookie or second-year pitcher on opening day in back-to-back seasons, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, the official statistician for MLB. The other was the 1966- 67 Kansas City Athletics with Hall of Famer Catfish Hunter in 1966 and Jim Nash in 1977.

Left-hander Eric Lauer was the Padres opening day starter in 2019, and was credited with the victory, allowing four hits over six innings, striking out three and walking one in a 2-0 victory over the Giants.

