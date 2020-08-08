Padres beat Dbacks 3-0 behind Davies, 3 solo homers

San Diego Padres’ Edward Olivares, above, reacts with teammate Jurickson Profar (10) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres’ Jake Cronenworth, right, reacts with teammate Wil Myers (4) after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts in the dugout after a home run by teammate Jake Cronenworth during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado walks back to the dugout after striking out during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Luke Weaver works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zach Davies retired the first 13 Arizona batters, Fernando Tatis Jr hit a leadoff homer and rookies Jake Cronenworth and Edward Olivares also went deep to give the San Diego Padres a 3-0 win against the Diamondbacks.

Davies took a perfect game into the fifth before giving up consecutive one-out singles to Eduardo Escobar and David Peralta. He got out of the jam by retiring the next two batters on popups. Davies improved to 2-1.

Four relievers finished the combined four-hitter for San Diego’s first shutout.

Kirby Yates pitched the ninth for his second save in as many chances.

The Padres (8-6) take on the Diamondbacks (5-9) again Saturday in game two of a three-game series. Right-hander Chris Paddack, who beat Arizona back on Opening Day, is on the hill against Merrill Kelly. First pitch is 6:10 p.m.