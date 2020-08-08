Padres beat Dbacks 3-0 behind Davies, 3 solo homers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zach Davies retired the first 13 Arizona batters, Fernando Tatis Jr hit a leadoff homer and rookies Jake Cronenworth and Edward Olivares also went deep to give the San Diego Padres a 3-0 win against the Diamondbacks.
Davies took a perfect game into the fifth before giving up consecutive one-out singles to Eduardo Escobar and David Peralta. He got out of the jam by retiring the next two batters on popups. Davies improved to 2-1.
Four relievers finished the combined four-hitter for San Diego’s first shutout.
Kirby Yates pitched the ninth for his second save in as many chances.
The Padres (8-6) take on the Diamondbacks (5-9) again Saturday in game two of a three-game series. Right-hander Chris Paddack, who beat Arizona back on Opening Day, is on the hill against Merrill Kelly. First pitch is 6:10 p.m.