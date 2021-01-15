Padres avoid arbitration with Pham, 4 others

FILE – In this July 31, 2020, file photo, San Diego Padres’ Tommy Pham celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Wade Davis in the ninth inning of a baseball game, in Denver. Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is recovering after he was stabbed in the back Sunday night, Oct. 11, 2020. Police tell the San Diego Union-Tribune that Pham was stabbed outside a gentlemen’s club in San Diego. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres on Friday agreed to an $8.9 million, one-year contract with Tommy Pham, avoiding arbitration with the outfielder who was limited to 31 games last season because of injuries.

Pham hit .211 with three homers and 12 RBIs after coming over in a trade with Tampa Bay. His 2020 salary of $7.9 million was prorated to $2,925,926.

The Padres also avoided arbitration with right-handers Dinelson Lamet, Dan Altavilla and Emilio Pagan, and catcher Victor Caratini. Lamet’s deal is for $4.2 million.

In the pandemic-shortened season, Lamet compiled a 3-1 record with a 2.09 ERA and striking out 93 batters in 12 starts.

Additionally, the club announced the signings of eight international prospects on the first day of baseball’s international signing period. They include infielders Victor Acosta and Alejandro Hernandez; outfielders Samuel Zavala, Daniel Montesino and Eddy Beltre; right-handers Bradgley Rodríguez and Yariel Moreno; and catcher Heber Villalobos.

