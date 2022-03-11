SAN DIEGO – Oil up your glove and get the popcorn ready.

With a new collective bargaining agreement now in place, the Padres on Friday announced the team’s updated Spring Training schedule before the team returns to Petco Park next month. Eight of the 18 games on the Friars’ schedule will be played at the Peoria Sports Complex, the team’s Spring Training home for nearly three decades near Phoenix.

The team opens up March 18 against the Seattle Mariners with opponents scheduled every day except one through April 5.

All four of San Diego’s NL West opponents appear on the Spring Training slate, the first of which is the Rockies on March 21 followed by the Dodgers later that week.

The Padres open the regular season April 7 on the road against the Diamondbacks. The team’s home opener comes a week later versus the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

Not yet released by the club are Spring Training game times or the club’s broadcast schedule.

The full Spring Training schedule is posted below:

DateOpponent
March 18vs. Seattle Mariners
March 19at Chicago Cubs
March 20at Milwaukee Brewers
March 21vs. Colorado Rockies
March 22at Cleveland Guardians
March 23vs. Los Angeles Angels
March 25at Los Angeles Dodgers
March 26vs. Chicago Cubs
March 27vs. Cleveland Guardians
March 28at Chicago White Sox
March 29at San Francisco Giants
March 30vs. Milwaukee Brewers
March 31at Arizona Diamondbacks
April 1vs. Kansas City Royals
April 2at Cincinnati Reds
April 3at Oakland A’s
April 4at Texas Rangers
April 5vs. Chicago White Sox

Ticketing information for Spring Training is available by clicking or tapping here.