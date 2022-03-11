SAN DIEGO – Oil up your glove and get the popcorn ready.
With a new collective bargaining agreement now in place, the Padres on Friday announced the team’s updated Spring Training schedule before the team returns to Petco Park next month. Eight of the 18 games on the Friars’ schedule will be played at the Peoria Sports Complex, the team’s Spring Training home for nearly three decades near Phoenix.
The team opens up March 18 against the Seattle Mariners with opponents scheduled every day except one through April 5.
All four of San Diego’s NL West opponents appear on the Spring Training slate, the first of which is the Rockies on March 21 followed by the Dodgers later that week.
The Padres open the regular season April 7 on the road against the Diamondbacks. The team’s home opener comes a week later versus the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves.
Not yet released by the club are Spring Training game times or the club’s broadcast schedule.
The full Spring Training schedule is posted below:
|Date
|Opponent
|March 18
|vs. Seattle Mariners
|March 19
|at Chicago Cubs
|March 20
|at Milwaukee Brewers
|March 21
|vs. Colorado Rockies
|March 22
|at Cleveland Guardians
|March 23
|vs. Los Angeles Angels
|March 25
|at Los Angeles Dodgers
|March 26
|vs. Chicago Cubs
|March 27
|vs. Cleveland Guardians
|March 28
|at Chicago White Sox
|March 29
|at San Francisco Giants
|March 30
|vs. Milwaukee Brewers
|March 31
|at Arizona Diamondbacks
|April 1
|vs. Kansas City Royals
|April 2
|at Cincinnati Reds
|April 3
|at Oakland A’s
|April 4
|at Texas Rangers
|April 5
|vs. Chicago White Sox
Ticketing information for Spring Training is available by clicking or tapping here.