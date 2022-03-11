SAN DIEGO – Oil up your glove and get the popcorn ready.

With a new collective bargaining agreement now in place, the Padres on Friday announced the team’s updated Spring Training schedule before the team returns to Petco Park next month. Eight of the 18 games on the Friars’ schedule will be played at the Peoria Sports Complex, the team’s Spring Training home for nearly three decades near Phoenix.

The team opens up March 18 against the Seattle Mariners with opponents scheduled every day except one through April 5.

All four of San Diego’s NL West opponents appear on the Spring Training slate, the first of which is the Rockies on March 21 followed by the Dodgers later that week.

The Padres open the regular season April 7 on the road against the Diamondbacks. The team’s home opener comes a week later versus the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

Not yet released by the club are Spring Training game times or the club’s broadcast schedule.

The full Spring Training schedule is posted below:

Date Opponent March 18 vs. Seattle Mariners March 19 at Chicago Cubs March 20 at Milwaukee Brewers March 21 vs. Colorado Rockies March 22 at Cleveland Guardians March 23 vs. Los Angeles Angels March 25 at Los Angeles Dodgers March 26 vs. Chicago Cubs March 27 vs. Cleveland Guardians March 28 at Chicago White Sox March 29 at San Francisco Giants March 30 vs. Milwaukee Brewers March 31 at Arizona Diamondbacks April 1 vs. Kansas City Royals April 2 at Cincinnati Reds April 3 at Oakland A’s April 4 at Texas Rangers April 5 vs. Chicago White Sox

Ticketing information for Spring Training is available by clicking or tapping here.