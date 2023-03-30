SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have announced their starting lineup for their first game of the 2023 season against the Colorado Rockies.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Thursday night at Petco Park.

Leading off the Padres on Opening Day will be the two-time Golden Glove Award-winning center fielder Trent Grisham.

Batting second will be Juan Soto, who is starting in left field and is expected to primarily play that position in 2023, with Fernando Tatis Jr. taking over right field when he returns from suspension.

2022 MVP finalist Manny Machado will bat third in the lineup.

Machado will be followed up by shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who will be making his debut for the club after signing an 11-year, $280 million contract with the Padres in the offseason.

Batting fifth will be Jake Cronenworth, who will be starting at first base. Cronenworth is expected to be the team’s primary first basemen, with Ha-Seong Kim shifting from shortstop to second base following the Bogaerts signing and Cronenworth going from second base to first primarily.

Designated hitter Matt Carpenter will bat sixth in the Opening Day lineup. Carpenter signed a one-year deal with the Padres in December.

Austin Nola will start at catcher for San Diego and hit in the seventh spot Thursday.

Closing out the starting lineup will be second baseman Ha-Seong Kim batting eighth and right fielder David Dahl hitting ninth.

You can see the Padres full Opening Day roster here.

Blake Snell will be the Padres pitcher for the NL West matchup.