SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres on Monday released their 60-game schedule for the 2020 season.

The Padres will play two exhibition games on July 20 against the Angels at Petco Park and on July 22 at Angel Stadium.

The Padres will then open the shortened MLB season on July 24 at Petco Park against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

