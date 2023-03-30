SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have announced their 2023 regular season broadcast schedule.

When your not watching from the rafters or behind home plate at Petco Park, the games can be viewed via broadcast on Bally Sports San Diego, with select games also being broadcast on AppleTV+, ESPN, FS1, FOX Sports and TBS throughout the season.

According to the Padres, games produced by Bally Sports San Diego will also be available for live streaming on the Bally Sports app and on BallySports.com. This includes 155 regular season games.

Bally Sports San Diego is also available on AT&T U-verse, COX, Charter Spectrum, DirecTV and Mediacom. Fans interested in a streaming provider are encouraged to source DirecTV Stream (free trial information can be found here) and Fubo (free trial information can be found here)

For those who prefer to root on the Padres while on the go or in another leisurely manner, all 162 regular season games will be broadcast live on the radio in both English and Spanish on 97.3 The Fan and XEMO-AM La Poderosa 860, the team announced.

The complete 2023 broadcast schedule and additional details can be found here.

It’s no secret, the 2023 season for the Padres starts Thursday with Opening Day in San Diego. The first pitch, which will be hurled by Blake Snell, was originally scheduled for 1:10 p.m. but has been bumped to 6:40 p.m. due to rainy weather.

Coverage will begin early with a special “Padres Live” one-hour pregame show leading into the game and concludes with a 30-minute “Padres Live” postgame show, the team confirmed.

Fans can expect to hear from Don Orsillo as he returns to handle the television play-by-play duties in 2023. The team said he will be joined by former Padres pitcher Mark Grant, returning in the role of analyst, along with Tony Gwynn Jr. and Mark Sweeney for select games. Also, the Padres say Bob Scanlan will report from the sideline.

Let’s play ball!