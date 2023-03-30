SAN DIEGO — Happy Opening Day!

The San Diego Padres have finalized their roster for the first game of the 2023 season, the team announced Thursday.

Ahead of the roster announcement, Padres General Manager A.J. Preller announced several roster moves. The club selected the contracts of outfielder David Dahl, infielder Rougned Odor and pitcher Domingo Tapia.

Catcher Brett Sullivan was optioned to Triple-A El Paso and pitcher Michel Baez was designated for assignment, according to team officials.

Here is the 26-man roster for the Padres on Opening Day at Petco Park:

Right handed pitchers: Nabil Crismatt, Yu Darvish, Luis García, Brent Honeywell, Seth Lugo, Nick Martinez, Domingo Tapia, Michael Wacha, Steven Wilson

Left-handed pitchers: Josh Hader, Tim Hill, Blake Snell, Ryan Weathers

Catchers: Luis Campusano, Austin Nola

Infielders: Xander Bogaerts, Matt Carpenter, Jake Cronenworth, Nelson Cruz, Ha-Seong Kim, Manny Machado, Rougned Odor

Outfielders: José Azocar, David Dahl, Trent Grisham, Juan Soto

Honeywell and Tapia will be making their first appearance on a Major League Opening Day roster, the Padres announced.

Missing from the Opening Day roster are a pair of Padres stars. Pitcher Joe Musgrove is recovering from a broken toe following a weight room accident and Fernando Tatis Jr. is serving an 80-game suspension after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs last year.

A few other players were added to the Injured List, the team announced. Outfielder Adam Engel was added to the 10-day IL for a hamstring strain, retroactive to March 27. Four pitchers were added to the 15-day IL by the club: Joe Musgrove (left big toe fracture), Robert Suarez (right elbow inflammation), José Castillo (left shoulder strain) and Drew Pomeranz (left elbow/flexor strain). Pitcher Adrian Morejon was also added to the 60-day IL with a left elbow sprain.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Thursday night, after the game was pushed back from its original 1:10 p.m. start time due to weather.

Blake Snell has been named the team’s Opening Day starter.

The team has not yet announced the starting lineup for Thursday night’s matchup against the Colorado Rockies.