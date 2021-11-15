Padres announce holiday presale for 2022 single-game tickets

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres strikes out in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on October 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have announced a special presale event for 2022 single-game tickets.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets from Nov. 24-Dec. 1 as part of the team’s holiday ticket presale. Coinciding with the holiday shopping season, tickets for all homes games except Opening Day will be available.

The Padres are inviting fans to celebrate a few holidays at Petco Park with home games against the Atlanta Braves on Easter Sunday, the Miami Marlins on Mother’s Day, Mariners on July 4 and Diamondbacks on Sept. 5.

In the announcement about the ticket offering, the Padres also highlighted the return of Party in the Park, with drink specials and fun activities beginning two hours before every Friday home game. KidsFest is another special event that takes place before Sunday home games.

Season ticket-holders get early access to the holiday ticket presale on Nov. 22 before sales open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Nov. 24.