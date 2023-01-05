SAN DIEGO — Padres Hall of Famer Nate Colbert, an original member of the Friars in 1969, died at the age of 76, the Major League Baseball team announced Thursday.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Padres Hall of Famer Nate Colbert. Our hearts go out to his wife, Kasey, and the entire Colbert family at this very difficult time,” Padres Chairman Peter Seidler said in a statement.

The three-time National League All-Star is the current Padres all-time home run king with 163 homeruns.

The Padres called Colbert “a trailblazer in the San Diego sports community,” as he devoted his time to his community off the field as well as helping disadvantaged youth through ministry.

“He was a magnetic person who will be dearly missed,” Seidler said.