Padres acquire veteran catcher Jason Castro from Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The San Diego Padres acquired veteran catcher Jason Castro from the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday in a trade for right-handed reliever Gerardo Reyes.

The Padres completed their third trade in two days by acquiring Castro as they bolster their roster for their first postseason appearance since 2006.

San Diego also has added reliever Trevor Rosenthal and slugger Mitch Moreland as the trade deadline approaches Monday.

Castro will be a free agent this winter after agreeing to a $6.85 million, one-year deal in January. The 33-year-old batted .192 with two homers and six RBIs over his 18 games with Los Angeles.