SAN DIEGO – The Padres acquired Los Angeles Dodgers’ first baseman and outfielder Matt Beaty in a trade for minor league pitcher River Ryan, the club announced Monday.

Beaty, who is 28, was designated for assignment by the Dodgers last week after the team signed infielder Hanser Alberto for a one-year, $1.6 million deal. In his three seasons in Los Angeles, Beaty had a slash line of .262/.333/.402 with 18 home runs and 91 RBIs with his best season recorded during the 2021 campaign. He’s also appeared in 15 postseason games for the Dodgers.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Padres placed lefty Drew Pomeranz on the 60-day Injured List, the Padres said. Pomeranz has had two stints with the Padres and is projected to play a role in the team’s bullpen this season.

Beaty provides the Friars some flexibility with nearly 70 big league appearances at first base, 14 appearances at third base and 64 appearances in right field.

He was a 12th-round pick of the Dodgers in 2015 out of Belmont University in Nashville.