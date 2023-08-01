SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have made a move ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline as the team pushes for a playoff spot.

The Padres on Tuesday traded with the Pittsburgh Pirates to acquire left-handed pitcher Rich Hill and first baseman Ji-Man Choi, the team announced.

The Padres will be sending away first baseman Alfonso Rivas and a pair of prospects — left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf and outfielder Estuar Suero.

Hill has made 22 starts in 2023 with a 4.76 ERA. The 43-year-old pitcher is the oldest player in baseball, according to MLB.

On the season, Choi is batting .205/.224/.507, but he has been on a hot streak since coming the injured list for an Achilles strain, the San Diego Union-Tribune said. In his last 44 plate appearances he has hit .268/.296/.634 with four home runs and three doubles.

Hill is expected to move into the Padres starting rotation while Choi can make starts at first base and as a designated hitter.

Despite a disappointing 52-55 record so far on the season, the move is a signal that the club is still intending to push for a playoff spot in 2023, as both Choi and Hill are set to become free agents after the season.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Padres had not officially announced the trade or any other deadline deals.

The MLB trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. Tuesday. Once the trade deadline passes, teams will no longer be able to trade with each other for the remainder of the 2023 season.