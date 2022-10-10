ALPINE, Calif. — After the Padres defeated the Mets in their wild-card series Sunday, business was booming at Caffé Adesso in Alpine on Monday.

The small coffee stand is owned by the parents of Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, who threw seven scoreless innings in San Diego’s 6-0 clincher in New York.

“What better way to celebrate the Padres than to come to Caffé Adesso, right? Go #44!” said Virginia Melendez, a Point Loma resident.

Customers waited in line, many decked out in Padres gear.

“There was nobody else in the world probably that the city wanted to pitch yesterday more than Joe Musgrove — did his thing, made us all proud,” said Andrew Hernandez, a National City resident.

The Padres now get ready for the division series — Game 1 Tuesday night in L.A. against the 111-win Dodgers.

“We’re going to beat L.A. – that’s what we’re going to do,” said Melendez.