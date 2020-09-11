Paddack sprains ankle but streaking Padres stop Giants, 6-1

San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado reacts after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado hits a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres’ Jorge Ona, right, reacts with teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. scores from second off a two-RBI double by Mitch Moreland during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Chris Paddack works against a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Francisco Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon makes the catch at the wall for an out on a sacrifice fly by San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in San Diego. Padres’ Jurickson Profar scored on the play. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Dan Altavilla, left, celebrates with catcher Austin Nola after the Padres defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-1 in a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth throws to first to complete a double play during the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in San Diego. Donovan Solano was out at second and Brandon Belt was out at first. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Trevor Cahill works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Francisco Giants catcher Chadwick Tromp, right, kneels during the playing of the national anthem before a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Oña homered for his first major league hit, Manny Machado also went deep and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 6-1 Thursday night despite an injury to starter Chris Paddack.

Six relievers blanked the Giants over the final seven innings as San Diego won its fifth straight and stopped San Francisco’s five-game winning streak. Paddack went two innings before exiting with a sprained right ankle. He struck out four.

X-rays were negative and Paddack is day to day, the Padres said.

San Diego has won 18 of 23.