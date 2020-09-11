Paddack sprains ankle but streaking Padres stop Giants, 6-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Oña homered for his first major league hit, Manny Machado also went deep and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 6-1 Thursday night despite an injury to starter Chris Paddack.
Six relievers blanked the Giants over the final seven innings as San Diego won its fifth straight and stopped San Francisco’s five-game winning streak. Paddack went two innings before exiting with a sprained right ankle. He struck out four.
X-rays were negative and Paddack is day to day, the Padres said.
San Diego has won 18 of 23.