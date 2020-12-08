Outfielder Brian O’Grady agrees to deal with Padres

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 29: Brian O’Grady #34 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the fifth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 29, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Outfielder Brian O’Grady and the San Diego Padres agreed to a contract that pays $650,000 in the majors and $300,000 in the minors.

The 28-year-old was 2 for 5 with a double in two games last season with the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays in early August. He spent most of the season at their alternate training site.

O’Grady was selected by Cincinnati on the eighth round of the 2014 amateur draft from Rutgers and has a .213 batting average with two doubles and three RBIs in 30 games with the Reds in 2019 and the Rays last season.

The #Padres have signed OF Brian O’Grady to a Major League contract. pic.twitter.com/9tWqHJevyL — San Diego Padres (@Padres) December 8, 2020