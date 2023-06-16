SAN DIEGO — On this date nine years ago, San Diego legend Tony Gwynn passed after fighting a years-long battle against cancer.

Nicknamed Mr. Padre, the Hall of Fame outfielder spent 20 seasons with San Diego before his retirement in 2001, during which he earned a name as one of the best and most consistent hitters in baseball history.

Gwynn would have turned 63 earlier this year on May 9.

“Not a day goes by that we don’t miss you, (Mr. Padre)! #19 forever in our hearts,” the Padres said in a tweet Friday, remembering the player that has defined the franchise for decades.

Gwynn came to the Padres in 1981 as the 58th overall draft pick after playing collegiately at San Diego State University. A dual-sport athlete, he was simultaneously drafted again to play professional basketball in the 10th round by the then-San Diego Clippers.

He ultimately signed with the Padres and the rest is history.

Three years after arriving at the Padres’ clubhouse, Gwynn received his first batting title — the same year that San Diego advanced to their first-ever World Series against the Detroit Tigers.

Despite being a poor fielder in college, Gwynn’s hard work paid off with his first Gold Glove in 1986. The following year, he won the first of three more consecutive batting titles.

Known for being a contact hitter with a keen ability to get the ball to the opposite field, the 15-time All-Star never hit below an average of .309 in a single season, earning him a seven Silver Slugger awards. He also received five Gold Gloves during his career for his defensive acumen.

COOPERSTOWN, NY – JULY 29: 2007 inductee Tony Gwynn poses with his plaque after his speech at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 29, 2007 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

MONTREAL, CANADA: Tony Gwynn of the San Diego Padres swings during his first at bat as he gets his 3,000th career hit, a single, against Montreal Expos pitcher Dan Smith 06 August, 1999, at Olympic Stadium in Montreal. Gwynn became only the 22nd player in major league history to achieve the milestone. AFP PHOTO Marcos TOWNSEND (Photo credit should read MARCOS TOWNSEND/AFP via Getty Images)

San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn is tight lipped during Gwynn’s retirement ceremonies following his final game, versus the Colorado Rockies at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego on Oct. 7 2001. (Credit: Stephen Dunn/Allsport)

SAN DIEGO, CA – JUNE 26: A statue memorializing and celebrating Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn, Sr.’s life and career as a San Diego Padre at Petco Park on June 26, 2014 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent C. Horner/Getty Images)

Gwynn was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007, his first year of eligibility for his legacy to be memorialized in Cooperstown.

Seven years later, Gwynn passed on June 16, 2014 — about four years after being diagnosed with cancer of the parotid gland, one of two salivary glands in his mouth. He was 54 years old.

Spending his entire career in San Diego, Gwynn became synonymous with the city and the team. Mr. Padre’s legacy continues to live on in the community and the clubhouse, from his renowned work ethic and artwork with a bat to his kindness and humanitarianism.

“(Gwynn was) the greatest Padre ever and one of the most accomplished hitters that our game has ever known, whose all-around excellence on the field was surpassed by his exuberant personality and genial disposition in life,” former Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig said in a statement after Gwynn’s death.

His legacy also lives on his children: R&B singer Anisha Nicole and Tony Gwynn Jr., a San Diego Padres broadcaster and former MLB player.