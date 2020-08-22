No slams, but Machado, Padres end Astros’ 8-game win streak

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado hit a pair of RBI singles and scored a run for the San Diego Padres, who beat Houston 4-3 on Friday to snap the Astros’ eight-game winning streak.
The Padres won their fifth straight but failed to add on to their MLB record of hitting a grand slam in four straight games, which they accomplished in sweeping the Texas Rangers in a four-game, home-and-home series.
Eric Hosmer, who had the historic fourth slam on Thursday night, batted with the bases loaded with two outs in the sixth against the Astros and grounded out.