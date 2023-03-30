SAN DIEGO — Padres fans will be able to try out a new selection of brews at Petco Park this year.

Alpine Beer is opening up its new taproom inside the Padres’ ballpark, the company said in a release Thursday.

Located in section 309, the craft brand’s taproom offers scenic views of San Diego Bay and Coronado Bridge at its rooftop bar and patio.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open an Alpine Beer taproom at iconic Petco Park in the brand’s hometown of San Diego, California. Fans have waited all winter for the return of baseball, and we are proud to welcome them on opening day with a cold pint of our refreshing, hop-forward beers,” said Ty Gilmore, President, U.S. Beer, Tilray Brands, Inc.

Alpine Beer’s most popular brews include Nelson IPA, Duet IPA and the new Infinite Haze Hazy IPA. But that’s not at all, the taproom’s menu features house-made smoked hot links and smoked choripan sausage sandwiches from North Park’s Grand Ole BBQ.

Fans may also head to the Alpine Beer concession stand, which can be found in the main concourse behind home plate.