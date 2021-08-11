New mural of Padres ace Yu Darvish underway in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO – A new mural of a prominent Padre is coming to town.

The latest creation by Chula Vista artists Paul Jimenez and Signe Ditona of Ground Floor Murals is of five-time All-Star and Padres ace Yu Darvish. It is going up on the side of a building on Convoy Street in Kearny Mesa, the fifth in a series of San Diego Padres-themed murals done by the artists.

Darvish, 34, was acquired by the Padres in the offseason from the Chicago Cubs in a trade for Zach Davies. He has a 7-6 record on the year with a 3.43 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 22 starts.

Darvish made major league history this year in becoming the fastest pitcher ever to reach 1,500 strikeouts.

Other murals in the series include:

Tony Gwynn : A depiction of the Padres legend appears on the side of an MMA gym on University Avenue between Marlborough Avenue and 42nd Street in City Heights;

: A depiction of the Padres legend appears on the side of an MMA gym on University Avenue between Marlborough Avenue and 42nd Street in City Heights; Fernando Tatis Jr.: The Padres star shortstop – and possible future outfielder – appears outside AppleTree Supermarket on Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach;

The Padres star shortstop – and possible future outfielder – appears outside AppleTree Supermarket on Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach; Manny Machado : The team’s third baseman is honored on a wall at the old Vogue Theater on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista; and

: The team’s third baseman is honored on a wall at the old Vogue Theater on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista; and Joe Musgrove: Following Musgrove’s historic April 9 no-hitter, the artists quickly got to work. The moment now is immortalized at Musgrove’s East County alma mater, Grossmont High School.

Jimenez and Ditona also have completed murals featuring other figures, including legendary Chargers linebacker Junior Seau, Lakers greats Kobe Bryant and Marc Gasol and boxers Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson.

A complete map of their public murals is posted below.