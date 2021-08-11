New mural of Padres ace Yu Darvish underway in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO – A new mural of a prominent Padre is coming to town.

The latest creation by Chula Vista artists Paul Jimenez and Signe Ditona of Ground Floor Murals is of five-time All-Star and Padres ace Yu Darvish. It is going up on the side of a building on Convoy Street in Kearny Mesa, the fifth in a series of San Diego Padres-themed murals done by the artists.

Darvish, 34, was acquired by the Padres in the offseason from the Chicago Cubs in a trade for Zach Davies. He has a 7-6 record on the year with a 3.43 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 22 starts.

Darvish made major league history this year in becoming the fastest pitcher ever to reach 1,500 strikeouts.

Other murals in the series include:

Jimenez and Ditona also have completed murals featuring other figures, including legendary Chargers linebacker Junior Seau, Lakers greats Kobe Bryant and Marc Gasol and boxers Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson.

A complete map of their public murals is posted below.

