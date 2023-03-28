SAN DIEGO — The No. 1-ranked ballpark in America, according to USA Today, is getting ready to swing open its doors for the start of the San Diego Padres season.

“There’s never been more anticipation or excitement for a Padres season than what we have this year,” San Diego Padres CEO Erik Greupner said.

Greupner gave Councilmember Stephen Whitburn a tour of the new features and items at the stadium Tuesday and FOX 5 was invited to tag along.

“Petco Park just gets better and better every year,” Whitburn said.

There are four new locations around the ballpark where fans can try new foods including elote, Baja fish tacos, Pacific-inspired food and BBQ, along with new places to grab a drink including the Kona Big Wave Patio, The Draft by Ballast Point and Alpine Beer Company.

“Keeping the tradition of great local food from restaurants that are based here in San Diego,” Greupner added.

“This year we have our best line up of promotional items and giveaways … available to the first 40,000 fans,” Greupner said.

This season’s new giveaways include jerseys, a hoodie, bucket hat, belt bag and bobbleheads, to name a few.

“It’s got some really cool references to Joe being a native San Diegan, the 619 area code,” Greupner said, referencing the Joe Musgrove bucket hat.

The Blue Shield Home Plate Club got a facelift this season, where fans can watch the players while they are in the batting cages, through a one-way glass, so the players cannot see them.

The new features are just adding to the excitement for what is expected to be a big season for the Padres.

“I’m excited of course about the rosters, the money that’s been spent to get quality players,” Jerry Waldron said. “And I think the whole city is excited about it.”

Waldron is a San Diego State University football and basketball season ticket holder, along with a Padres season ticket holder. For the first time in his life, he had to choose between attending the Padres home opener and watching the Aztecs in the Final Four.

He chose the flight to Houston. He hopes the Aztecs’ Final Four spot is a hint at the Padres season.

“I think Padres are going to win the division and hopefully go to the World Series,” Waldron said.

Several concerts are also happening at Petco Park this season:

April 7 – John Summit (Gallagher Square) SOLD OUT

April 9 – Kodak Black and NLE Choppa (Gallagher Square)

June 29 – Logic (Gallagher Square)

July 14 & 15 – Morgan Wallen (Full Venue) SOLD OUT

July 16 – Slightly Stoopid & Sublime with Rome (On Field)

July 21 – Jimmy Eat World + Manchester Orchestra (Gallagher Square)

Aug. 1 – Yellowcard (Gallagher Square)

Aug.11 – Cigarettes After Sex (Gallagher Square) SOLD OUT

Aug. 25 – Darius Rucker (Gallagher Square)

Sept. 3 – Weezer (Gallagher Square)

Sept. 9 – The Revivalists and Band of Horses (Gallagher Square)

Sept.15 – Kolohe Kai (Gallagher Square)

Sept.16 – Modest Mouse and Pixies (Gallagher Square)

Oct. 6 – All American Rejects with Newfound Glory (Gallagher Square)

Oct. 29 – Hozier (Gallagher Square)