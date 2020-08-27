Myers’ walkoff shot gives Padres 10-7 win over Mariners

San Diego Padres’ Wil Myers reacts after hitting a three-run walkoff home run to defeat the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado, right, reacts with teammate Jurickson Profar (10) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Seattle Mariners’ Jose Marmolejos, right, reacts with third base coach Manny Acta after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers hit a walkoff three-run homer with two outs in the seven-run seventh inning for the Padres, who got two homers and four RBIs from Manny Machado in beating the Mariners, 10-7, Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader.

The first game was a makeup of Wednesday night’s game, which was postponed after the Mariners voted unanimously not to play as a protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Mariners have the most Black players in baseball, eight on the active roster and 11 on the 40-man roster.

San Diego rallied from a 7-3 deficit to stun the Mariners.