Myers’ walkoff shot gives Padres 10-7 win over Mariners

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers hit a walkoff three-run homer with two outs in the seven-run seventh inning for the Padres, who got two homers and four RBIs from Manny Machado in beating the Mariners, 10-7, Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader.
The first game was a makeup of Wednesday night’s game, which was postponed after the Mariners voted unanimously not to play as a protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The Mariners have the most Black players in baseball, eight on the active roster and 11 on the 40-man roster.
San Diego rallied from a 7-3 deficit to stun the Mariners.