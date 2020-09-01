Myers homers, busy Padres blank Rockies 6-0

San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado, left, congratulates Wil Myers who returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez in the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Diego Padres’ Eric Hosmer connects for a single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez in the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., right, reacts to a high, inside pitch thrown by Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman as catcher Tony Wolters pulls in the throw in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Denver. The padres won 6-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. warms up before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez, front, calls for a new ball after giving up a solo home run to San Diego Padres’ Wil Myers in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Diego Padres’ Wil Myers circles the bases after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., right, jumps back to first base as Colorado Rockies first baseman Daniel Murphy pulls in a pickoff throw from relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman in the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Denver. The Padres won 6-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Diego Padres’ Eric Hosmer follows the flight of his RBI single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman in the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Denver. The Padres won 6-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon works against the Colorado Rockies in the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Denver. The Padres won 6-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Wil Myers homered and Garrett Richards led a committee of pitchers that scattered seven hits as the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0 on Monday night.

Even as San Diego capped a series of roster additions ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, it was mostly holdovers providing the pitching and pop in the Padres’ latest victory.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run triple, Eric Hosmer had an RBI double and Jurickson Profar delivered an RBI single among his three hits, helping the Padres take three of four in the series.

It was San Diego’s fifth shutout in Denver and first since April 12, 2017.