Myers hits slam, solo shot in Padres’ 14-5 win vs Rockies

San Diego Padres’ Wil Myers watches his grand slam during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres’ Wil Myers, center, is congratulated after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of the team’s baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger works against a Colorado Rockies batter during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado throws to first for the out on San Diego Padres’ Wil Myers during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres’ Wil Myers, facing camera, celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers homered twice, including San Diego’s seventh grand slam of the season, Austin Nola hit a three-run shot and Mike Clevinger was impressive in his home debut for the Padres, who routed the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, 14-5.

The Padres, cruising toward their first postseason appearance since 2006, won their third straight and for the seventh time in nine games.

Myers hit his slam in the five-run first inning and then homered leading off the seventh to match his single-game high of five RBIs.

His 11th homer gave him his eighth career multi-homer game.