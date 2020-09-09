Myers hits slam, solo shot in Padres’ 14-5 win vs Rockies

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers homered twice, including San Diego’s seventh grand slam of the season, Austin Nola hit a three-run shot and Mike Clevinger was impressive in his home debut for the Padres, who routed the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, 14-5.
The Padres, cruising toward their first postseason appearance since 2006, won their third straight and for the seventh time in nine games.
Myers hit his slam in the five-run first inning and then homered leading off the seventh to match his single-game high of five RBIs.
His 11th homer gave him his eighth career multi-homer game.