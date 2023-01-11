SAN DIEGO — Over 300 people participated in the San Diego Padres winter blood drive Tuesday at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square, said the San Diego Blood Bank.

Each donor received a limited-edition Padres t-shirt and other Padres swag.

“The partnership between the Padres and the San Diego Blood Bank continues to prove to be a solid one as evidenced by today’s successful winter blood drive,” said Tom Seidler, Padres Sr. VP of Community and Military Affairs. “Despite the elements, we were able to accommodate a number of donors and help in this area of need. We look forward to hosting many more drives here at Petco Park in the future.”

The San Diego Blood Bank said the Padres have helped collect more than 2,500 pints of blood since 2017, supporting thousands of patients in Southern California hospitals.

“We are truly grateful to the Padres and all of the donors at the drive today for helping us collect this lifesaving blood during a very critical time,” said San Diego Blood Bank CEO Doug Morton. “We’ve experienced low supply of all types for weeks now, so this drive came at the perfect time.”

If you missed the blood drive and are still interested in donating, you can schedule an appointment here. The blood banks requires donors to be at least 17-years-old, weigh at least 114 pounds and be in general good health.

The San Diego Blood Bank is located at 3636 Gateway Center Ave., Suite 100.