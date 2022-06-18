DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon’s third hit of the game was a tiebreaking solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, leading the Colorado Rockies to a 5-4 win over the San Diego Padres.

C.J. Cron and Charlie Blackmon also homered for the Rockies, who won their second straight after a seven-game home losing streak. Alex Colomé (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth for the victory and Daniel Bard earned his 14th save in 16 chances.

Manny Machado homered for the Padres, who lost their ninth in a row to the Rockies at Coors Field.