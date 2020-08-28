Marmolejos’ first slam carries Mariners to 8-3 win, split with Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie José Marmolejos hit his first grand slam and Shed Long Jr. also connected in the six-run first inning that carried the Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 victory Thursday against the Padres and a doubleheader split.
The Mariners took two of three from the Padres, who got three home runs in the twin bill from red-hot Manny Machado. In the first game, Wil Myers hit a game-ending three-run homer to cap a seven-run rally with two outs in the seventh inning and give the Padres a 10-7 win.
Machado had two homers among his three hits and drove in four runs.