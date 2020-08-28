Marmolejos’ first slam carries Mariners to 8-3 win, split with Padres

Seattle Mariners’ Jose Marmolejos (26) is greeted by teammates Austin Nola, left, Kyle Lewis, second from right, and Sam Haggerty, right, after hitting a grand slam during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie José Marmolejos hit his first grand slam and Shed Long Jr. also connected in the six-run first inning that carried the Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 victory Thursday against the Padres and a doubleheader split.

The Mariners took two of three from the Padres, who got three home runs in the twin bill from red-hot Manny Machado. In the first game, Wil Myers hit a game-ending three-run homer to cap a seven-run rally with two outs in the seventh inning and give the Padres a 10-7 win.

Machado had two homers among his three hits and drove in four runs.