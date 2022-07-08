SAN DIEGO — Manny Machado has been named the starting third baseman for the National League All-Star team, the San Diego Padres announced Friday.

Machado beat Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals by a slim margin, with Machado earning 51% of the vote and Arenado coming in just behind at 49%.

Machado has helped lead the team’s 48-36 record, playing the whole season without other Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.

The 2022 All-Star Game will be played at Dodger Stadium. Machado played for the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2018 season after being traded from the Baltimore Orioles.

This will be Machado’s sixth appearance in an All-Star game and his second as a Padre. Machado made the 2021 National League All-Star team, but was not named a starter.

The MLB All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 19. Coverage starts at 5 p.m. on FOX 5.

