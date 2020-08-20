Machado’s grand slam in 10th lifts Padres over Rangers 6-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado hit a grand slam with one out in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Texas Rangers for the third straight game, 6-3.
Machado’s 11th career grand slam and sixth walkoff homer came off Rafael Montero, whose only out in the 10th came on pinch-hitter Greg Garcia’s sacrifice.
Fernando Tatis Jr., who hit his MLB-leading 12th homer earlier, drew a walk off Montero to load the bases ahead of Machado, who hit his sixth homer of the season.
The Padres have hit grand slams in three straight games for the first time in club history.