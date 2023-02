SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres and Manny Machado have agreed to a new 11-year deal worth $350 million, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Sunday.

A $45 million signing bonus to be spread out over the deal’s length is included in the contract, the newspaper reported, adding that the deal has no opt-out clause and no-trade protection for the third baseman.

