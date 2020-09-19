Machado, Paddack lead Padres over Mariners, 6-1

San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado hits a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado homered twice and drove in four runs, Chris Paddack one-hit Seattle for six shutout innings and the Padres beat the Mariners Friday, 6-1, to reduce their magic number to two for clinching their first playoff berth in 14 seasons.

The Padres are closing in on their first playoff berth since winning the NL West in 2006. They’ve already clinched their first winning season since 2010. The Mariners’ loss helped the Oakland Athletics clinch their third straight playoff berth.

The series was moved from Seattle because of poor air quality due to wildfires.

