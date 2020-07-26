Machado, Myers homer to back Lamet as Padres beat Dbacks 5-1

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., left, celebrates with Tren Grisham after a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Diego, Saturday, July 25, 2020. The Padres won 5-1. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado and Wil Myers homered to back Dinelson Lamet, who pitched brilliantly into the sixth inning of the San Diego Padres’ 5-1 victory Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Lamet held the Diamondbacks to one run and five hits while striking out eight and walking one. Rookie manager Jayce Tingler pulled Lamet after he allowed a leadoff double in the sixth to Starling Marte on his 80th pitch.

Myers’ three-run homer in the fourth was the Padres’ first of the year and highlighted a rough second time through the order for Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray.

With right-hander Garrett Richards on the bump, the Padres will look to take the third of a four-game series from the Diamondbacks on Sunday at Petco Park. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.