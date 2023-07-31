SAN DIEGO — Padres fans and beer lovers should get excited, as AleSmith Brewing Company is debuting limited-edition cans of a beloved brew this week that’s a shot out of the park.

The brewery’s .394 Pale Ale will be packaged with a brand new commemorative portrait of the beer’s inspiration and creator, Mr. Padre himself, in honor of the upcoming Tony Gwynn Day on Aug. 5.

The commemorative beer comes in a four-pack of 16oz cans, featuring two different eye-catching designs by Ground Floor Murals honoring the 2,000th and 3,000th career hit milestones the Hall of Fame player reached in his career.

Mock-up of the limited-edition Tony Gwynn cans from AleSmith Brewing. (Courtesy of AleSmith Brewing Company)

Nicknamed Mr. Padre, Gwynn was an outfielder for the San Diego Padres spanning 20 seasons before his retirement in 2001, during which he earned a reputation as one of the best and most consistent hitters in baseball history.

In his tenure with the team, Gwynn earned 15 All-Star selections, seven Silver Slugger awards, eight National League batting titles and five Gold Glove awards. His batting average never dipped below .309 over the course of his career, with his highest average hitting .394 in 1994.

The AleSmith brew named after that average was developed in 2014 in a collaboration with Gwynn. It is available on-tap at the Miramar brewery and in packages throughout San Diego County.

The new commemorative cans will be available for fans at their upcoming Tony Gwynn Day celebration on Saturday, Aug. 5. Pre-sale is available starting Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 2 p.m.

The festivities to honor Mr. Padre’s illustrious career will take place at the brewery’s Miramar location from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring live art activations, DJs, raffles and food trucks. The main event, though, will be the Padres vs. Dodgers watch party at 5:40 p.m., complete with drink specials to support the home team.

More information about the free event and the pre-sale for the limited-edition cans is available here.

AleSmith Brewing Company can be found at 9990 AleSmith Ct., just off Miramar Road.