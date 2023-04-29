High school students from Carlsbad High School and La Costa Canyon playing a game at Petco Park on Apr. 29, 2023. (KSWB/FOX 5)

SAN DIEGO — While the Padres took to Mexico City, several local high school baseball teams got the chance to play a game in Petco Park Saturday afternoon.

As part of the annual CIF High School Baseball series in Petco Park, Carlsbad High School took on La Costa Canyon in the last of seven student games that took place this weekend.

“I’ve been in this park many times, but I’ve never seen a high school team play here,” one LCC student, Emerson Ostanik, told FOX 5. “It’s kind of cool.”

The series kicked off Friday with three match-ups: Valhalla vs. West Hills, Mater Dei Catholic vs. San Ysidro, and Imperial vs. Brawley.

Two schools, La Jolla Country Day and Maranatha Christian, took to the field the day prior, however, that game as not part of the Padres-sponsored series.

Saturday marked the final day of the High School Baseball Series at San Diego’s downtown stadium. Before CHS and LCC, Kearny and Foothills Christian took on Mountain Empire and Classical Academy, respectively.

For many of the students that took to the diamond, it was a dream come true. Even the students in the stands were awestruck seeing their classmates playing on the home turf of their favorite players.

“If I was on the LCC (team), I’d be like ‘Oh my god, I’m like Tatis right now,’ or Machado,” Ostanik said.

Each of the schools were issued about 400 tickets for the game to sell to students and families, the San Diego Union Tribune reported. But high demand ultimately prompted the Padres to open a ticket booth at the stadium for the games.

There is at least one more game scheduled at Petco Park for this CIF baseball season. It will take place on June 18 immediately following the 1:10 p.m. Padres game against the Tampa Bay Rays.