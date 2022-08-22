SAN DIEGO — Friday was the end of an era for Petco Park’s “dancing groundskeeper.”

Eric Edwards, a member of the Padres grounds crew, is hanging up his rake after dancing for decades — 35 years, to be exact.

Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals was the 60-year-old’s last dance — though he says if the Padres make it to the playoffs, he’ll come out of retirement.

