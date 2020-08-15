Kelly, Calhoun lead Diamondbacks past Padres 5-1

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) dives into third base under a tag by Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Andy Young in the fourth inning during a baseball game, Friday, Aug 14, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Kole Calhoun (56) celebrates with Tony Perezchica after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres in the sixth inning during a baseball game, Friday, Aug 14, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado hits in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, Aug 14, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

San Diego Padres right fielder Wil Myersmakes the running catch on a ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks’ Kole Calhoun in the first inning during a baseball game, Friday, Aug 14, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

San Diego Padres pitcher Dinelson Lamet throws in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, Aug 14, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly throws in the first inning during a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, Aug 14, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning, Kole Calhoun added a solo homer and a run-scoring single, and the Arizona Diamondbacks pulled away late Friday to beat the San Diego Padres 5-1.

Kelly continued his impressive start to the season after earning a spot in the rotation during summer camp. The right-hander gave up just three hits and two walks while striking out seven.

He lowered his season ERA to 1.71. San Diego’s Dinelson Lamet took the loss despite giving up just one run over six innings. The Padres managed just six hits.

San Diego, now 11-10 and sitting in third place in the NL West behind the Dodgers and Rockies, take on Arizona at 5:10 p.m. Saturday. Cal Quantrill is scheduled to be on the hill for the Padres, marking his first start of the season.