Jayce Tingler out as Padres manager, offered another position with team

SAN DIEGO — Jayce Tingler will no longer serve as manager of the San Diego Padres after a disappointing end to the 2021 season, the team announced Wednesday.

The club said Tingler was offered another position in the organization, though it wasn’t immediately clear if he would choose to stay.

“Jayce accomplished a great deal in his two seasons with the Padres, leading our team through an unprecedented pandemic and into the postseason for the first time in 15 years,” General Manager A.J. Preller said in a statement. “I have tremendous respect for him as a coach, colleague and friend. After much thought and consideration over the last several weeks, we felt change was necessary at this time to ultimately reach our championship potential in San Diego.”

News of Tingler’s release did not come as a surprise to many San Diego sports fans, as it was first reported by MLB Network insider Jon Heyman Saturday. At the time, the team told local beat writers that report was “premature,” though in the end, the news came less than a week later.

The manager, hired in 2019, guided the team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2006 in his first year leading the club. In that pandemic-shortened season, the Friars fell short of a deep postseason run, but the playoff berth and the team’s young stars helped energize a San Diego fanbase that was hungry for a winning team.

The 2021 season started with more promise for the Friars, who were 53-40 at the All Star Break even after they began to slump a bit at the end of the first half. They once looked like potential National League West contenders — and at least a lock for Wild Card contention. But the Padres entered a tailspin, going just 26-43 after the break. They headed into the postseason this week on the outside looking in.

As the Padres’ season soured, so did some of the popular sentiment around Tingler, whose managing was increasingly questioned. That included a high-profile piece for The Athletic that scrutinized both the manager and Padres General Manager A.J. Preller.

It’s unclear where the Friars might set their sights for a future skipper. The team remains loaded with talent — led by National League MVP contender Fernando Tatis Jr. — but the 2021 season has left a bitter taste in the mouth of San Diego baseball fans.

Preller said in a news conference Wednesday that the rest of the team’s coaching staff would be free to pursue other opportunities, and that when the team hires a manager, they will make individual decisions on how to build a new staff.