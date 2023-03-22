SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have announced the inductees into their 2023 Hall of Fame class.

Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Jake Peavy and long-time team owner John Moores will be the newest members of the Padres Hall of Fame, the team announced Wednesday.

They will be inducted before the Padres game against the Texas Rangers on Friday, July 28 as part of a Home Plate Ceremony.

Peavy, who won the 2007 National League Cy Young Award with the Padres, went 92-68 with a 3.29 ERA and 1,348 strikeouts in 212 career starts in San Diego from 2002 to 2009.

He is the only Padre ever to achieve a pitching Triple Crown, which means to lead the league in wins, strikeouts and earned runs average on a season, and is the franchise leader in strikeouts.

“This honor means more to me than I’ll ever be able to put into words,” said a quote attributed to Peavy. “The San Diego Padres feel like home. This organization developed me professionally and helped mold me personally. When I was drafted by the Padres at 18 years old, I never could have imagined that some 20 years later we’d be here. I’m so proud to be a Padre for life!”

Current Padres star pitcher Joe Musgrove, a San Diego native, wears the number 44 on his jersey to honor Peavy.

Moores was the owner of the Padres from 1994 until 2012. Under his ownership, the team won four NL West titles and appeared in the 1998 World Series after winning the National League pennant.

The former Padres owner was an integral part of the design and construction of Petco Park in downtown San Diego, which was approved by the public in 1998 and was recently honored as the best ballpark in America by USA Today.

Moores is also known for his philanthropic efforts, the team said, including the launch of the Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health.

“While I would rather have been an MLB player than an MLB owner, my experience in Baseball for 18 years was remarkably satisfying,” said a quote attributed to Moores. “What I remember most fondly from this adventure wasn’t limited to building a ballpark or periodically winning the NL West. Rather, the charm of baseball was watching the game that Americans have enjoyed since the 19th Century. I never had a bad day at the ballpark. Go Padres!”

Peavy and Moores will be the 18th and 19th members inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame, respectively. The full list of Padres to achieve the honor can be found here.

Peavy and Moores will be added to the Padres Hall of Fame exhibit, located at the Palm Court Plaza at Petco Park, prior to the July 28 induction ceremony. Further details on the ceremony are expected to be announced at a later date, team officials said.