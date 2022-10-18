SAN DIEGO – Don’t want to pay for gas or expensive parking? Take public transportation to down to Petco Park for one of the NLCS games.

Fans can hope on the green, blue or orange trolley lines to get down to Petco Park. Adult all day passes go for $6, or $3 for a senior, disabled or person on Medicare. One way tickets are $2.50 and half the price for seniors, disabled or those on Medicare.

During the divisional playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mark Olson with the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System says they carried over 10,000 people on the trolleys.

“Normally for a Padres game during the season we were carrying over five to six thousand people max,” Olson said.

Fans can park at one of the several park and rides next to the trolley stations. All of the trolley stations are free except at UTC, where only the first two hours are free.

“It’s really affordable, when you look at the cost compared to gas and parking downtown,” said Olson. “Certainly transit is the best option for people.”

Fans are advised to download the PRONTO app, to be able to purchase tickets for any of the MTS service.

The trolley will be departing every 15 minutes after the game, to get fans home quicker. The last departure will be around 11:30 p.m. to midnight in order for fans to be able to enjoy the last pitch.

Fans who decide to drive down to Petco Park have the option to pay for parking that can range from $10 to $100 depending on the location.

Hilton Bayfront, right across the park, costs $35 and only accepts payment by card. The Marriot Valet in the Gaslamp Quarter cost $100.

Padres play the Phillies Wednesday at 1:35pm on FOX5.