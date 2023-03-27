SAN DIEGO — With Padres Opening Day just a few days away, fans are starting to plan how they will get to Petco Park to cheer on the home team.

San Diego leaders and officials from the San Diego Padres are pushing more San Diegans to take public transit for game days and are anticipating MTS ridership will increase compared to last year as more anticipation and excitement is likely surrounding this season.

Online parking pass options for advance purchase can run anywhere from $34 to $98, depending on the location. An MTS day-pass costs $6 per rider.

“The excitement and anticipation surrounding this season is unprecedented,” Caroline Perry, COO of the San Diego Padres said. “We are projecting sell out crowds all season long, and while we love sellout crowds, we know that it can create parking and traffic challenges around the ballpark, which makes it even more important to consider taking public transit.”

“Nothing activates downtown quite like the padres painting our neighborhoods proudly with brown and gold,” Josh Coin, vice president of the Downtown San Diego Partnership said.

“Last year on big game days we saw upwards of 7,000 extra fans take the trolley and with more sellout games expected this season we anticipate more fans than ever taking trolleys on game days,” San Diego Councilmember and MTS board member Stephen Whitburn said.

Parking ahead of time can be purchased in advance through San Diego Padres and Ticketmaster.

Parking options around Petco Park can be found on the Padres website.

To schedule your game day trip on the coaster, visit GoNCTD.com.

Parking options include:

Tailgate Park — Entrance and exit to this surface lot is on 13th Street at K Street or Imperial Avenue between 12th Ave and 14th Street.

— Entrance and exit to this surface lot is on 13th Street at K Street or Imperial Avenue between 12th Ave and 14th Street. Padres Parkade — Entrance to this garage is on 10th Avenue between Island and J Street. Exit from this garage is on 11th Avenue between Island and J Street.

— Entrance to this garage is on 10th Avenue between Island and J Street. Exit from this garage is on 11th Avenue between Island and J Street. Premier Lot — Entrance to this surface lot is on 11th Avenue at Imperial Avenue. Exit is on Park Boulevard.

— Entrance to this surface lot is on 11th Avenue at Imperial Avenue. Exit is on Park Boulevard. Bayfront Hilton Garage — Entrance to this garage is on Park Boulevard at Harbor Drive (near Convention Center). Use pedestrian bridge to walk to ballpark.

— Entrance to this garage is on Park Boulevard at Harbor Drive (near Convention Center). Use pedestrian bridge to walk to ballpark. Convention Center Garage — Entrance/exit to this garage is on Harbor Drive (located under Convention Center). Use pedestrian bridge to walk to ballpark.

— Entrance/exit to this garage is on Harbor Drive (located under Convention Center). Use pedestrian bridge to walk to ballpark. Horton Plaza Garage — Located at 324 Horton Plaza. Entrances to garage are on F Street at 4th Avenue or G Street at 3rd Avenue. Present parking permit or Padres game ticket to attendant upon exit for discounted rate.

— Located at 324 Horton Plaza. Entrances to garage are on F Street at 4th Avenue or G Street at 3rd Avenue. Present parking permit or Padres game ticket to attendant upon exit for discounted rate. 707 Broadway Garage — Located at 707 Broadway. Entrances to garage are on 7th Avenue or 8th Avenue just south of Broadway.