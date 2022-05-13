SAN DIEGO – On Friday, officials with the San Diego Padres shared the names of the two people who will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame 2022 class.

Padres CEO Erik Greupner announced that former team president and CEO Larry Lucchino and former team broadcaster Ted Leitner will join the likes of Tony Gwynn, Dave Winfield and Trevor Hoffman this July.

Officials say that the ceremony will take place July 7 before the 6:40 p.m. game at Petco Park between the Padres and the San Francisco Giants.

Lucchino served as the team’s president and CEO from 1995 to 2001, during which the team won two National League West titles. The Friars legend is also known for his lobbying of city officials to approve Petco Park’s design, which he advocated should have a “San Diego style,” he told the San Diego History Center.

“I am deeply honored by my selection into the San Diego Padres Hall of Fame,” said Lucchino. “I very much miss the City of San Diego, and I love Petco Park. It is a handsome point of civic pride in a prospering, revitalized ‘Downtown Neighborhood by the Bay,'” Lucchino said in regard to his upcoming induction. “I’m proud of what we accomplished on the field and in the community, and I am proud that the Padres can continue to supply winning, affordable baseball in a distinctive, warm, hospitable, and comfortable environment. As we hoped, our beloved San Diego is emerging as one of America’s best baseball markets.”

Leitner is known for his play-by-play radio calls on his “My Padres” show, which he hosted from 1980 through 2020, and has been in local sports coverage for nearly 45 years. The broadcaster still currently serves as the voice of the San Diego State University Aztec football and basketball games. Additionally, Leitner has played a major in Padres celebrations over the years, including Hall of Fame ceremonies, Opening Day festivities and the memorials of Jerry Coleman and Tony Gwynn.

“This is the greatest honor of my professional life,” said Leitner. “Broadcasting for My Padres for four decades was pure pleasure, but this is beyond my expectations. I have endless gratitude for Peter Seidler and all those who have made this a reality.”

Both Leitner and Lucchino will be added to the Padres Hall of Fame exhibit prior to the July 7 game, officials say.