SAN DIEGO — The 2023 Padres walk-up music playlist is out, with homerun-worthy songs sure to keep the Friar Faithful moving and grooving all season long.

The players have carefully selected tunes that will help to identify them as they walk to home plate as batter up.

For pitchers, their song will also blare through stadium speakers as they take the mound in hopes of striking out the opposing batter.

Whether it’s a song that helps them focus on the strike zone or simply reflects their personality as an athlete and beyond, each player has chosen their tune for a reason.

Here are the Padres players’ walk-up songs for their strides to the plate and mound this season.

— Jose Azocar (right fielder): Azukita by Steve Aoki & Daddy Yankee; Pa’ Que Retozen by Tego Calderon

— Jake Cronenworth (second baseman): Keep Their Heads Ringin’ by Dr. Dre

— Luis Garcia (pitcher): Superacion by Miky Woodz

— Josh Hader (pitcher): Every Chance I Get by DJ Khalid

— Ha-Seong Kim (second baseman): Her by Block B

— Nick Martinez (pitcher): Baianá by Bakermat

— Austin Nola (catcher): They Don’t Know by Jason Aldean

— Juan Soto (right fielder): Se Me Nota by Chimbala & Omega; Pa Jamaica (remix) by El Alfa, Darell, Farruko; HOT by Daddy Yankee

— Steven Wilson (pitcher): Heavy is the Head by Zac Brown Band

— Luis Campusano (catcher): How I Eat by Young Nudy

— Yu Darvish (pitcher): Crank That by Soulja Boy

— Trent Grisham (right fielder): Show Me Love by Chance the Rapper; If It Feels Good by Leon Bridges; Long Hot Summer Day by Turnpike Troubadours

— Tim Hill (pitcher): So Many Tears by 2Pac

— Manny Machado (third baseman): Otis by JAY-Z & Kanye West

— Joe Musgrove (pitcher): Vampire by Tribal Seeds

— Blake Snell (pitcher): Mob Ties by Drake

— Robert Suarez (pitcher): Bandoleros by Don Omar

The team has yet to post the walk-up music for every player on the 26-man Opening Day roster announced Thursday, like star free agency signing Xander Bogaerts.

Opening Day for the Padres 162-game regular season kicks off Thursday, which will mark the first of many occasions fans will hear the 2023 Padres playlist in action.