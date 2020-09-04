Heaney, Angels blank Padres 2-0 to spoil Clevinger’s debut

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Angels’ Jo Adell (59) is tagged out at third base by San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Andrew Heaney throws against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Angels’ Andrelton Simmons hits an RBI-single during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

San Diego Padres’ Wil Myers cannot catch a triple by Los Angeles Angels’ Anthony Rendon during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Heaney allowed only three hits over seven innings and the Los Angeles Angels defeated San Diego on Thursday, 2-0, spoiling Mike Clevinger’s debut with the Padres.

With most of the attention focused on Clevinger, who was acquired in a multiplayer deal with Cleveland before Monday’s trade deadline, it was Heaney who ended up pitching a gem.

The right-hander struck out six and walked two while throwing a career-high 117 pitches. Clevinger didn’t have a sharp outing against the Angels, who drafted him in 2011 before trading him to the Indians three years later.

He came in with a 4-0 career mark against the Angels, and allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings.