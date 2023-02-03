Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres, is seen from the Harbor Drive Pedestrian Bridge. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO — The 2023 Padres FanFest will be in full force at Petco Park on Saturday and the Friar Faithful should know a few things before they head to the stadium.

The Major League Baseball team said fans can expect this year’s event to be bigger and better than ever, which is why fans should plan ahead.

Entry

Gates will open at 8 a.m. for Padres Season Ticket Members and 9 a.m. for all other fans, Petco Park said. Event planners encouraged attendees to arrive early as long lines are expected. The gates will remain open until the end of the festival at 4 p.m.

All tickets to the event are digital and can be found in the MLB Ballpark app. Need help accessing or transferring your pass? A digital ticketing guide can be found here. The 2023 Padres FanFest is a sold out event, so no additional tickets can be redeemed at this time, officials said.

Schedule of events

–Padres Foundation Garage Sale

The year’s garage sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will he held in two locations. Fans can rummage at the Park Boulevard Plaza location or the expanded location on the Terrace Level at the Bud Patio. All the money spent on one-of-a-kind Padres items will directly benefit the Padres Foundation, the team said.

-KidsFest

Activities for the Friar Faithful kiddos can be enjoyed on the field from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, young Padres fan can expect a baseball themed photo booth, balloon artists, inflatables, face painters and more.

-Padres player and alumni autograph signings

Make sure you get your geared signed early — autograph booths will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Autographs will be available in five different locations around Petco Park and will be limited to one item per fan. Be courteous — officials have asked fans not to take selfies at the autograph stations. (Please note, player autographs are not guaranteed.)

-Photo-ops with Padres players

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., fans can snap a photo with their favorite Padres players at one of six locations around the ballpark. (Please note, player photos are not guaranteed.)

A 2023 Padres FanFest map can be found here.

Getting to the park

-Parking

Petco Park is providing free parking for the event, however, event organizers warned spots may be “extremely limited” due to large crowds. Spaces will be open in the Tailgate Lot and Padres Parkade. Officials said the Lexus Premier Lot will not be available for festival parking.

-Public transportation

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System provides direct and frequent service to Petco Park on all three Trolley lines and select bus routes. Fans coming from North County can take the COASTER, which is offering free rides on the day of the event.

More information on how to get to Petco Park, along with tips on traveling, can be found here.

Still have questions about the event? Fans can call 619-795-5555 for further assistance.